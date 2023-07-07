York County Judge retires after nearly 50 years of service

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – . She’s known as York County’s longest serving employee, serving for nearly 50 years without a break in service. Now she’s receiving the State’s highest honor as she retires.

Judge Lynne Benfield, York-Bethesda Magistrate Judge in York County receiving a warm farewell party recently at the Moss Justice Center in York.

In honor of her years of service she was also awarded with the Order of the Palmetto and an award from US Congressman Ralph Norman’s Office and was honored by those at the Moss Justice Center where she worked.

Benfield says she came to the county when she was only 22 years old and worked in the Clerk of Courts office.

Over her years she was chief magistrate and now is retiring as the Magistrate for York- Bethesda.

She recently turned 72 and by state law is required to retire. As you can see she is well respected by many in the community for her years of public service on the bench.

Judge Benfield has three children. Judge Benfield is being remembered for being fair in the courtroom and her mentoring she provided to others.

She told us her greatest memory of the nearly 50 years is being able to help someone.