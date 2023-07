YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On this edition of CN2 Digital Dashboard, effective immediately the starting salary for a newly hired deputy at the York County Sheriff’s Office is more than $50,000 dollars per year.

Also, the starting salary for detention officers is now more than $45,000 and that’s an increase from $42,500.

