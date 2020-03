YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Staying on the road York County preparing to see some major interchanges projects along I-77. The Rock Hill – Fort Mill Transportation Study or RFATS applied for a grant that would improve I-77 interchanges on exits 82-85 and 90.

Now, York County council is being asked to match a percentage of the project costs.

CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with county and state leaders finding out what the interchange projects could mean for the future.