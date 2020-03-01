Joe Biden Projected Winner of South Carolina Primary

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Presidential candidate Joe Biden scores big in South Carolina, winning the state’s primary, AP News reports.

As of 8:52 p.m., unofficial results from SCVotes.org show Biden as leading with 49 percent of the votes with 14 percent of counties reporting. Bernie Sanders is coming in second with 19 percent of the votes. Votes are still being counted.

Joe Biden’s campaign made several stops in the Tri-County in the months leading up to the primary. Biden himself visited Rock Hill’s historically black Clinton College in August of 2019. During that town hall visit, Biden promised that if he becomes president, he will remove the tax cap from the top one percent, provide affordable healthcare to all, and help those in public service unload their debt.

The presidential candidate’s senior advisor spoke at Winthrop University in September of 2019. Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, visited the Craft Stand in Lancaster in December of 2019.

Following the announcement of his victory on Saturday night, Biden tweeted, “Thank you, South Carolina! To all those who have been knocked down, counted out, and left behind — this is your campaign.”