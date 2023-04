YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The 2023 South Carolina 4-H FFA Dairy Judging Contest was recently held in Clemson, SC and 21 young people participated from York County.

Of the 21, twelve of the students placed in the top 10 for their division. Educators say York County showed up and showed out!

Clover Middle FFA placed 6th and was the highest placing middle school in the state.

The team will begin practicing for the Nationals Dairy Judging Contest.