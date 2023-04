FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Safewise has named the Town of Fort Mill the safest city in South Carolina and the Fort Mill Police Department proudly posting that it is hiring more officers to help keep it that way!

Officers say they were excited to share that report and invite prospective new recruits to visit and see what makes Fort Mill such a great place to live and work!

To learn more call the Police Dept. Employment: (803) 396-0276

Safe wise naming Tega Cay the 4th safest city.