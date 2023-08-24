York County educators address role in keeping talent flowing from the classroom to the workforce

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Regional Chamber of Commerce recently held its first ever business forum focusing on employee recruitment and retention.

The event featured several business and educational leaders from across the county speaking on different aspects of hiring, including things like how to find talented employees, how to develop them, and ultimately how to keep good workers from leaving.

The forum ended with four representatives from four different York County School Districts, who talked about the role educators play in preparing students for the workforce.

CN2’s Zane Cina attended the event to learn more about the school-to-work pipeline.