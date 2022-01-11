York Co. Residents Concerned about Proposed Rock Quarry

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Not in my backyard. That’s what neighbors are saying about a possible rock quarry that could come to a community in York County.

County leaders say there is an existing soil mining operation on the site but a new company is wanting to expand on the site to produce granite.

In order to do that, the company is asking for a special exception from the Zoning Board of Appeals.

That vote is set for later this week on Thursday, January 13th at 6 PM.

“This is where we intend to spend our golden years so we hope its not being disturbed”, says Laddie Parrish.

York County’s Laddie Parrish lives on McFarland Road. He enjoys the quiet area but is worried things could change if a rock quarry comes about 800 feet away from his home.

“Noise, traffic, maybe environmental issues”, says Parrish.

Parrish along with more than 1800 other residents have signed a petition against the proposed project called Protect Fishing Creek, including Carol Reeves who says her property boarders the land it would be on.

“The dust and the environmental factor. My husband and I both have respiratory problems and this would make it worse”, says Reeves.

The proposed Langham Branch Creek Quarry would be at the corner of Benfield and McFarland Road. Jack Mitchell, President of the quarry says they want to purchase the entire 371 acres for sale and expand the small mining operation that’s already on site, from 34 acres to about 99 acres of an open pit over a period of time.

“We are doing exactly the same thing but going different. Granite is what we are trying to excavate and its a little bit of a different method of mining”, says Mitchell.

But to do that, county leaders say the Zoning Board of Appeals has to approve a special exception. The property is currently in the Agricultural Conservation District. The vote is set for this Thursday, January 13th. Mitchell says he is aware of the concerns of residents, that’s why they’ve developed a “Good Neighbor Policy”.

“We will have valuation guarantee on their homes, we are offering water guarantees on their water wells and foundation guarantees, and we are able to offer those because we know we aren’t gong to make an impact on those things”, says Mitchell.

Mitchell also says after hearing concerns from residents about the company possibly excavating near Fishing Creek, his team altered their plans of 14 acres along Fishing Creek that may have been impacted.

As for Carol Reeves she says nothing will change her mind about how she feels.

You can let your voice be heard at the county’s Zoning Board of Appeals meeting on Thursday, January 13th at the York County Government building in York.

County leaders say County staff will present the case to the Board, the applicant will have an opportunity to make a presentation, and then members of the public can speak as well. Then the Board will vote to approve or deny the Special Exception.

