CN2’S Latest Newscast

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) –  “Not in My Backyard,” is what neighbors are saying about a proposed rock quarry in York County.

And, the Tega Cay community begins a go-fund-me for a beloved teacher who was attacked while working part time at a food delivery company.

Plus, as students return to the classroom teachers want to make sure everyone is better protected, take a look at the kind of masks they are asking for school districts to supply to children.

In CN2 Sports,  basketball games are still being impacted by Covid-19. We have who will and won’t be returning to the court.

