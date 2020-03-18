YMCA Branches In Our Area Still Open For Members, Some Programs Suspended

SOUTH CAROLINA — With the Coronavirus spread, many gym facilities and training centers are closing their doors temporarily.

Others are taking precautions, but keeping some amenities open for members.

The Upper Palmetto YMCA – which includes facilities in Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Chester, Clover, York and Blacksburg – is open but has suspended several programs. This goes into effect for the Y’s in all three of our counties. They say they will not resume operating these programs until April 1st.

The canceled programs are child watch, nursery, fitness classes, saunas, steam rooms, sports, swim lessons, Rays Swim team practices and all other adult and youth programs.

Members do have access to the swimming pools, gymnasiums, exercise rooms and racquetball courts.

The YMCA is ensuring facilities remain clean and plan to close from 2 to 3 p.m. each day for a mid-day they add to ensure facilities remain clean they plan to close from 2 pm – 3 pm each day for a midday cleaning in the areas suggested by the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control.

It also plans to continue to monitor the situation and adjust as needed.

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte, however, has suspended access to all branches and camps through April 1st and is offering robust virtual resources to keep you active.