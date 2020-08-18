Women Won Right To Vote 100 Years Ago, Now They’re Leading The Way In The Tri-County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — In one of the most contentious election cycles of our time, many in our country know the right to vote was not always a given.

Today, marks 100 years since the 19th amendment was ratified – giving women the right to vote.

This morning, President Donald Trump announced he’s pardoning Susan B. Anthony 114 years after her death.

She was a leader in the suffrage movement who was arrested for voting.

Others in York County are honoring this historic day in a different way.

This morning, Wanda Hemphill Put on her suffragette costume and handed out pins to every women not just in her office, but in the building.

“I felt a lot of pride in women and in what they have accomplished and continue to accomplish,” Hemphill said. “I think it’s just an important day for women – and I just wanted to celebrate that.”

Hemphill knows firsthand why the 19th amendment should be celebrated. She’s the director of Voter Registration and Elections in York County. Her mom was appointed for the same role in 1975.

“I don’t think women played as active part within the election process as they do today,” Hemphill said. “And although we don’t have as much female representation at the state house or in congress, I think that we certainly have more representation today than what we did in 1975.”

Now, there are more women registered to vote than men in South Carolina and that trend can be seen in the Tri-County, as well.

The census report shows women make up 51 percent of the population in South Carolina.

But among registered voters, there are 20 percent more women that men.

Here at home, in York County, 7 percent more women are registered to vote than men.

In Lancaster County, 19 percent and in Chester county, it’s 21 percent more female registered voters compared to men.

Hemphill believes that the 19th amendment was the foundation that continues to empower women today.

“Women use their voice to change things for women for the better,” Hemphill said.

It was the first major battle women won, the first of many. Some still being waged today.

Lt. Governor Pamela Evette celebrated the anniversary on the steps of the state house.

Several women who are leaders in business, education and public service spoke as a reminder of what women have achieved since 1920.

In the video above, CN2’s Indira Eskeiva takes a trip to York County’s Voter Registration and Elections Office.