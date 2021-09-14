Woman Arrested, Deputies Search for Male Suspect in Chester Co. After High Speed Chase

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have arrested the female passenger, Hope Smith of Texas in a high-speed chase that started in Charlotte on Monday, September 13th.

According to the Sheriff’s Office the male suspect, who is still on the run, has been identified as Gage Plourde, of Ridgeway, Virginia, as the driver in the high-speed chase.

Warrants are being sought for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle for both Smith and Plourde. Deputies are also seeking an additional warrant on Plourde for Reckless Driving.

At this time the sheriff’s office is not conducting an active manhunt for Plourde, but are actively pursuing leads as they come in.

They are asking the community to secure their vehicles and remain vigilant.

If you see Plourde, Call 911.

This all comes after a high speed chase on Monday, September 13th that started in Charlotte and ended in Chester County when Smith and Plourde ran into the woods off of Deer Branch Road in Great Falls after fleeing a stolen vehicle from Virginia.

York County and Chester County deputies set up an perimeter at Deer Branch Road near High Tower Road. Smith was found Monday evening by deputies.

According to the incident report, Plourde was driving reckless during the chase, even passing a stopped school bus and driving in the opposite lane of traffic.