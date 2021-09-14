Child Dies in Lancaster After Being Struck by Vehicle

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Police Department says officers responded to Frank L. Roddey Homes, which is located on East Arch Street, in reference to a child that had been struck by a vehicle shortly after 7 PM on Monday, September 13th.

Police say when they arrived, Lancaster County EMS was on scene helping the one year old child.

Police say according to witnesses, the child walked in front of a vehicle as the driver was attempting to leave the parking lot. Officials say the driver was still on scene when they arrived.

EMS transported the child to MUSC Health – Lancaster and the child was pronounced dead a short time after.

Police say this is still an active investigation by the Lancaster Police Department and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Any further information on the child will be released by the Lancaster County Coroner.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line (803) 289-6040.