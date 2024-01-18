Winthrop students continue service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Even though Martin Luther King Jr. Day was earlier this week, Dr. King’s message continues throughout the year.

Winthrop University encouraged students to participate in service opportunities this week.

Thursday students with the NAACP and Student Ambassadors did just that and took time to work with Tender Hearts Ministries in York.

Tender Hearts focuses on providing assistance to those affected by poverty, homelessness, or addiction.

Students are helping Tender Hearts by sorting donated items before they are sent out to the Tender Hearts thrift store locations.

Winthrop says they have observed MLK Day as a day of celebration, remembrance and service with events sponsored by various departments and organizations for more than twenty years.

There are more service activities scheduled for the next couple of days.