Tega Cay approved to cull 160 deer

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, also known as SC DNR approved the City of Tega Cay’s appeal to cull 160 deer instead of 80 deer in the coming weeks.

Tega Cay officials say the added 80 deer will give more of a chance to make an impact in the growing population.

The culling will take place on the Golf Course Property during the weeks of January 22nd and February 5th. Officials say the Golf Course and surrounding paths will be closed to the public from dusk until dawn those weeks.

The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services of the United States Department of Agriculture will be brining in the Trained sharp shooters to begin the culling.