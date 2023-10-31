Winthrop President, Teachers, & Students visit Westminster Towers

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Some of the seniors at Westminster Towers are keeping in touch with the school that gave them a college education.

Winthrop University students and staff, including President Dr. Edward Serna recently stopped by the Towers.

During the meeting, students involved with Winthrop’s theater department gave a showcase of singing and piano playing, where they performed music from one of their productions called “Everybody“.

Winthrop officials say simple visits like this go a long way in building a legacy.

The University says it plans to continue visits like this all over Rock Hill, as its the key to building a community around Winthrop.