Winthrop mourns loss of graduate student

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Winthrop University family is mourning the loss of 2020 graduate student, 24 year old Tyesha Wilson of Hemingway, South Carolina.

Winthrop officials say Wilson graduated from Winthrop in 2020 with a bachelor’s in business administration with a concentration in marketing. She was a current graduate student in the College of Business Administration studying for her masters in business administration with a concentration in human resource management at the time of her death.

A celebration of life will take place on Friday, December 29th at 11 AM at Carvers Bay High School in Hemingway, SC.

In a Dec. 26 campus-wide e-mail sent by Shelia Burkhalter, vice president for student affairs, Jane Thomas, professor of marketing, was quoted remembering Wilson for her drive and determination. “She valued education,” Thomas said. A former classmate, Nigel Walker ’20, shared that Wilson “was always positive and had a fun energy. She was a sweetheart.”

According to news reports, Wilson died in a traffic accident the morning of Christmas Eve in Hemingway, South Carolina.