ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It been a big year for the sports in the Tri-County with CN2’s Jeremy Wynder being there for it all.

See some of the biggest highlights from the past year with CN2’s Jeremy Wynder & Laurabree Monday who sit down to share more details.

Also, learn what’s to come in 2024 as sports continues to grow in the Tri-County.

CN2 has all that and more for your latest Sports Special.