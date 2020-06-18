Winthrop Board Of Trustees To Discuss Changing Name Of Tillman Hall

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Winthrop University’s Board of Trustees will meet Friday, June 19th to discuss the possibility of changing the name of Tillman Hall.

Clemson University has already requested permission from the state to rename their Tillman Hall and there is a petition by Winthrop students to do the same.

The building currently honors Ben Tillman, a former South Carolina Governor and white supremacist who was the driving force behind state support for the University.

Board Chair Glenn McCall telling our news partner WRHI, he hasn’t given much thought to the issue yet.

“To me personally it’s part of history. It doesn’t offend me. Winthrop has a great history of educating. In fact, a large population of student of color and job opportunities on campus for people of color and the name Tillman has not infringed on those opportunities and to the rights to educate the next generation of leaders,” McCall said.

McCall says he does not want to make a final decision until he hears what the Winthrop Board has to say. If the board votes to request for a name change, it would need a two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate.