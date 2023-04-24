What are you talking about? Here’s what we are talking about in “The Rundown” with Laurabree & Lucas

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We have the latest edition of the CN2 News Rundown for you to check out.

Lucas and Laurabree talk about everything from the wrap up of the Come- See-Me Festival (hear from the new Chair!) and the Fort Mill School District’s Hall of Fame.

They also check out the new playground now open at Walter Elisha Park, the Healthy Kids Running Series and some job opportunities.

Hope that you all had a great weekend, and now see what’s coming down the line in your community! Click for a listen!