Watts Huckabee Elected to York County Council District 6 Seat

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Republican Watts Huckabee has been elected to the York County Council District 6 seat, filling the unexpired term when Brandon Guffey resigned to take over his new role as a state house representative.

In Tuesday’s special election, Huckabee secured more than 60% of the votes, receiving 1,318 votes out of the nearly 2,031 votes cast.

During his election Watch Party at the Pump House, Huckabee told CN2 News he’s ready to get to work.

Huckabee also congratulated his opponent, democrat Ryan Stephens on a well run race, and says he hopes to see more of Stephens in York County Politics.

The special election’s votes will be fully certified Thursday, January 5th at 10 P.M.