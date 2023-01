LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County Council held a special called meeting Tuesday to swear in newly elected council members.

District two seat, Charlene McGriff, was sworn in alongside Allen Blackmon with District 6 and newly elected council member Jose Luis who replaced Larry Honeycutt in District 4 also took the oath of office.

Mary Rathel was also sworn in Tuesday for her first elected term as Probate Judge, her associate, Richard Chandler Jr. was also sworn in.