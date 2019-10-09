Water Main Break Leaves York County Residents Without Water

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Many residents across York County have little to no water right now.

A water main break along Cherry Road prompted boil water advisory around 3 p.m on Wednesday for all water customers throughout the county.

Crews are working to fix the problem. Residents are asked to reduce water usage as much as possible.

