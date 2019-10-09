Water Main Break Leaves York County Residents Without Water

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Many residents across York County have little to no water right now.
A water main break along Cherry Road prompted boil water advisory around 3 p.m on Wednesday for all water customers throughout the county.
Crews are working to fix the problem. Residents are asked to reduce water usage as much as possible.
Stay tuned for updates.
How to Purify Bacteria Contaminated Water by Boiling:
- Bring water to a rolling boil and keep it there for at least 1 full minute. Then, let it cool before using.
- Stop using appliances and equipment that use drinkable water, such as dishwashers, icemakers, tea brewers and coffee makers.
- Use disposable paper, plastic or foam plates, cups, forks, etc.
- Prepare food using water that has been boiled.
- Wash hands with water that has been boiled and cooled.
- Wash, rinse and sanitize pots, pans and other equipment with water that has been boiled and cooled.
- Brush your teeth with either boiled or bottled water.