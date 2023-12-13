Video shows violent fight breaking out in Indian Land Chipotle

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A video showing a violent fight that unfolded at the Chipotle restaurant on Charlotte Highway left one employee injured and customers in shock.

That video sent to CN2 by our news partners at WSOC.

It happened at the Indian Land location on Monday, December 11th.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers were called to the scene after receiving reports of a fight. However, by the time law enforcement arrived, the suspects had fled.

In the incident report officers say upon entering the dining area, they discovered evidence of the assault near the drinking fountain, including pieces of “dreadlocked” hair believed to belong to one of the unknown male suspects.

They say witnesses described the three suspects as a family, comprising an unknown man, a woman, and a young teen.

According to the witness statements the adult male suspect was described to be approximately 6’3” and 300 pounds, he had shoulder-length dreadlocks. He was wearing a grey hoodie and dark red pajama pants.

The female suspect was described to be around 5’7” and 225 pounds, had red and black hair pulled into a bun, wearing a black top, grey leggings, and yellow “Crocs.”

The juvenile male was described to be around the ages of 10-15, was of normal build, wearing a black and white Halloween “onesie” and two different types of “Crocs.”

Statements from Chipotle staff members say the altercation began when the female suspect, a customer, engaged in a verbal dispute with an employee over additional charges for extra chicken. The situation escalated with insults and expletives exchanged.

The security footage captured the male suspect violently shoving the employee to the ground, followed by additional acts of aggression by the adult female and juvenile male.

During the altercation, customers fled the restaurant, and onlookers appeared shocked. Emergency services were called, but the victim declined treatment, expressing only slight discomfort.

In light of the incident, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office issued a victim’s form to the employee, explained her rights, and provided information on obtaining a copy of the incident report.