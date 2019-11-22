A Longstanding Tradition: Vernon Grant 2019 Christmas Card, Ornament Revealed

ROCK HILL, S.C. — It’s a Rock Hill holiday tradition more than 3 decades old.

On Thursday – the big reveal of the Vernon Grant Christmas Card and Ornament took place at the Museum of York County.

The theme for the card this year is Santa Toasting. It’s a limited edition of 500. The cards are printed here in Rock Hill by Reynolds and Reynolds Printing.

The ornament is a limited edition of 600 and for the first time in many years it’s NOT being made in China, but instead locally in Brevard, North Carolina.

You can get both at the Museum of York County.

In the video above, learn more about the card and ornament.