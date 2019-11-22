Adults With Intellectual Disabilities Tap In To Their Artistic Talents

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Adults with intellectual disabilities are getting the opportunity to show off their artistic talents.

These individuals work out of the Merry Mosaic Studio at the Boyd Hill Recreation Center in Rock Hill.

The studio was recently recognized with an award by the South Carolina Recreation and Park Association.

Tonight, Nov. 22nd – the artwork created in the studio will be featured at the Annual Tap into the Arts event. The RockHill PRT Dance Troupe will perform at 7:30 p.m. and there will be items on sale.

In the video above, CN2’s Today’s Renee O’Neil sat down with city leaders to learn about the importance of the Merry Mosaic Studio.