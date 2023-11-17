Upcoming Greenway Fun – Run at Night and Get Your Shopping On!

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Anne Springs Close Greenway is excited about a number of upcoming events and projects.

Their Winter Artisan Market is coming up on December 2nd, and from 3-8 PM.

You can shop and enjoy food from the Gateway Canteen.

There will also be live music and 50 vendors who will feature locally made goods like home décor, candles, soaps, holiday gifts and family items. A gift wrapping station will be on-site. Also, there will be a farm animal photo station (a bit of a preview for the opening of the Crandall Bowles Children’s Farm).

There will be a s’mores station, signature drinks of peppermint hot chocolate or a Yule Mule for adults 21+ and more.

Also, in December coming up on the 8th there will be the first ever Night Owl 5K.

They say grab your headlamps and get ready for a fun twist on a trail race experience, explore the Greenway trails after dark. They say this new event rounds out the 2023 Anne Springs Close Greenway’s race series. It starts and finishes at the Lake Haigler entrance, run time kickoff is 7 PM.

