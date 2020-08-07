Two Rock Hill Residents Celebrating Major Milestones, They’ve Lived Past A Century

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two Rock Hill residents are celebrating major milestones.

These aren’t just any birthdays. They just turned 101 and 102.

That got the city’s attention and leaders presenting them with birthday proclamations – honoring the two for their accomplishments over the last century.

In the video above, CN2’s Sarah Obeid has some advice from some very seasoned neighbors.

Johnny McKinney was born June 25th, 1918 in York County. A man full of cheer would tell you he’s proud to be a life long member of the Pineville AME Zion Church in Rock Hill.

Henrietta Moore, wearing her birthday crown, was born July 6th, 1919 in Blair, South Carolina. She served as an educator in the Palmetto State from 1940 to 1978.

“Always tried to tell them you first you got to respect yourself and then if you respect yourself, you can respect others as you want to be respected,” Moore said.

McKinney also worked in schools and other companies and retired as a caregiver at age 90.

“He’s been a hardworker all of his life. Always provided,” Mattie Miller, his daughter, said. “We really didn’t know we were poor. We thought we were rich growing up because we always had enough of everything.”

Family and church members celebrated the century duo wit ha drive through parade.

“They showed me how much they really love and care about me through cards, flowers, monetary gifts or telephone calls,” Moore said. “It’s been a blessing to still be alive.”

Next time you’re making your way up a hill and out of breath, think about Johnny McKinney. He walks up quite the hill for his exercise and up until 3 weeks ago, the 102-year-old wasn’t using his fishing rod for support.

“We are so thankful he’s got to this age. Nothing hurts him. He’s not really sick. There’s nothing that really hurts him,” Miller said.

So, what’s their secret ingredient to a life of longevity?

“He said loving God and treating people the way you wish to be treated,” Miller said.

“We’re not responsible for what others do, but we’re responsible for what we do or how we treat others,” Moore said.

McKinney’s sister just celebrated her birthday, turning 100. He has 12 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

MicKinney’s also known to be an excellent cook and famous for his pot roast and sweet potato cobbler.

Moore graduated from Benedict College and received a BA in education. She furthered her studies at Furman and Winthrop Universities.

She’s also a mother of 5 children, 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Happy birthday to both of you!