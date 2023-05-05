Two people uninjured after plane crash lands into Catawba River

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A plane crash landed into the Catawba River near Charlie Horse Lane in Rock Hill according to The York County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders says two passengers were in the private plane when it came down, but say both are uninjured and have refused medical treatment.

The plane landed upside down in the river, although stayed mostly above water, with only parts of the wings appearing to be submerged, as seen in photos captured by WSOC-TV’s Chopper 9 Skyzoom.

It is currently unknown what led to the crash, but responders say the Federal Aviation Administration has arrived on scene, and is conducting its investigation.