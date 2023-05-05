Rock Hill residents urge York County Council to deny Mount Holly Road rezoning request

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Several Rock Hill residents attended the latest York County Council Meeting in hopes of encouraging council members to deny a rezoning request.

If passed, that request would see three parcels of land, located on Mount Holly Road, combined in order to build a light industrial complex, that could house office or warehouse buildings meant for commercial use.

Ultimately all six Council members voted to pass the request through it’s first reading, despite hearing concerns from the property’s potential neighbors.

Amy Bigham, a Mount Holly resident, spoke out against the proposed development during the Council meeting.

“We do not need any type of business like that, it’s an eye soar… It’s going to bring probably more crime, so we do not want it, we do not need it” Bigham said standing at the podium.

Once community comments ended, Council members questioned if the developer of this property has spoken with any residents who live near by, and urged the land owner to do so before the next hearing on this matter.

District four York County Councilman William “Bump” Roddey also took time to address the community on what he see’s as the areas inevitable growth.

“We do try to make sure the right fit comes there, that it doesn’t disturb the quality of life of any surrounding neighbors,” Roddey said. “You’re on a four lane, it’s in a growing area, I can’t see saying no every single time something comes up for a vote in that area, because we know it’s going to change.”

District five’s Christi Cox, who represents the district this property falls in, added in the meeting, she does not expect to vote “yes” on this request again, saying she only did so in the first reading to give more time for discussion.