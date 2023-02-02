Two High School Football Players Get Four More Years to Play Together After Committing to Same University

KERSHAW, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two student-athletes who play football at Andrew Jackson High School have decided they’re not ready to stop being teammates just yet as they both announce their commitment to play at Anderson University in South Carolina.

On this National Signing Day, CN2’s Zane Cina got a chance to speak with these athletes as they signed on the dotted line to continue their football careers as Anderson Trojans.

Outside Linebacker Fuller Sims and his teammate Cullen Ussery, who plays Defensive Back and Safety, will be two of Anderson University’s first ever defensive football players as 2024 will mark the first year the Trojans have fielded a Division II football team.