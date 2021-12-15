Two Arrested After York County’s Biggest Meth Drug Bust To Date

(Picture credit: Y.C. Drug Unit)

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Nearly $5 million dollars worth of meth was found by the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit and Rock Hill Police SWAT Department this week at a home in the Ebinport area.

Investigators say Fabian Vaca-Mendez, 23 and Juan Valencia-Carbajal, 26 were arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine over 400 grams.

In the search, investigators seized approximately 49,000 grams (49 kilos) of methamphetamine.

Investigators also seized chemicals and equipment to convert the powered meth to crystal meth known as ICE.

Leaders with the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit say the approximate value of the meth seized is $1,000,000 wholesale and $4,900,000 street value.

Commander with the drug unit, B.J. Kennedy says this is the largest meth drug bust in the county’s history.

Both suspects remain behind bars at the Moss Justice Center in York.

Kennedy says the charges could carry anywhere from 25 years to life behind bars.