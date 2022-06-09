Local Athletes Compete In Special Olympics

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Area 11 Special Olympians are in Orlando, Florida at the ESPN Sports Complex competing in Soccer, Flag Football, Power Lifting, Gymnastics, Swimming, Bocce, Cheerleading and more.

Cathy Covington Area Director said there are 22 coaches, athletes and partners representing the tri-county. Special Olympics SC Area Eleven provides sports training and competition to over 1,600 athletes in the tri-county (York, Chester and Lancaster counties)

Covington gives us a medal count and highlights from the games.

Click above for full story.