New Chief is No Stranger to the City of York

City of York, S.C. (CN2 News) – The City of York’s new Police Chief is no stranger to the community. Captain Brian Trail was sworn in this past Tuesday night, June 7 and within 24 hours officially took command.

Trail, who been with the Department for 33 years, spent 11 of those years as a Captain in the city. He says he has high hopes for the future of the Department and he aims to bring more officers onto the force with better training, as well as making York schools safer.

Chief Brian Trail said, “The first thing that come into my mind is school safety when I think about my grandchildren, and that’s going to be one of my top priorities is school safety. I have already reached out to the school district, and we’ve got some meetings set up.”

Chief Tail says he is already working on further improving community relations and has positioned daily patrols on Main Street to give officers the chance to interact with the people they serve.