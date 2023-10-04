Tri-County advocacy center receives SAFE designation for training in sexual assault forensics that aims to help victims

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It takes a certain level of care to help victims of sexual assault, which is why one South Carolina organization backed by the State’s Attorney General’s Office, is working to better prepare health agencies.

The South Carolina Victim Assistance Network offers free training in sexual assault forensics to agencies involved in caring for victims, including EMS, law enforcement, fire, and advocacy centers.

The latest organization to receive the SAFE designation is Palmetto Citizens Against Sexual Assault, the third ever advocacy center to complete this training course in the state of South Carolina.

The South Carolina Victim Assistance Network says the Safe Designation last for two full years, after which training will need to be completed again to ensure agencies have up to date training at all times.

The training is fully free and takes only two hours to complete. Officials do say 75% of an organizations field personnel is required to complete the training before an organization can receive the SAFE designation.

Organizations can visit http www.scvan.org to sign up for the SAFE training.