Breast Cancer Awareness Month brings free mammograms to Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Everybody is going pink in support of breast cancer awareness month. MUSC Health is joining that support effort by offering free mammograms through its mobile mammogram unit.

MUSC Health urging people to visit the mobile unit as doctors say these life-saving screening exams can help detect cancers at early stages when they’re most likely to be treated successfully.

They decided to use its mobile mammogram unit to increase community accessibility and reduce health disparities.

These free mammograms are being offered from now till October 13th. The mobile unit is located at the Belk Department Store on North Main Street in Lancaster.