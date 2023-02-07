Thieves target outside blue mailboxes – Police say use indoor drop boxes

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The blue mailboxes outside the Post Office, or in a parking lot, have become a target for thieves stealing checks, and other identifying documents committing fraud and forgery.

The Fort Mill Police Department took to Facebook saying that thieves have regularly, and repeatedly, targeted the two blue mail boxes outside of the Fort Mill Post Office located on Tom Hall Street across from Town Hall.

Captain Steven Bivins says, “Our victims have had their checks stolen and then the checks “washed”, payee information and amounts are changed.” He also says the checks are typically being used outside of their jurisdiction after being stolen.

He goes on to say the department is asking people to take their mail to the inside drop boxes in the Post Office lobby that is open 24 hours each day.

Inspectors and Detectives will continue to investigate these crimes. If you have any information that might be helpful, please contact Detective Gregory at 803-547-2022.