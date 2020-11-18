The Town of Fort Mill Providing Leaf Services This Season

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) This time of year means a lot of leaves falling from trees. Well Fort Mill’s Public Works department is offering to pick them up.

The Town of Fort Mill is offering a variety of services Monday through Friday — including curbside, recycling, trash and leaf services.

Leaders ask residents to pile leaves along the road so a fully automated vacuum truck can come collect them.

The leaves are taken to a storage yard and different companies can bid on them and use them for mulch, boiler fuel and more.

The towns leaders say this service is essential and leaves can cause problems they say in some ways this service can save the town money.

Brian Harris , the Public Works Director for the Town of Fort Mill, says, “If there were no leaves picked up, there would be drainage problems throughout the town, the leaves get in the storm system and it just causes a mess. Leaf services help beautify the town. You hate riding around town seeing leaves everywhere along the curbs and in the roads and stuff like that — so that’s one reason why we mainly run our leaf service program here, is for beautification of the town.”

This leaf pick up service is offered in Fort Mill seasonally, October through March.

For more information on the services and routes you can call Fort Mill Public Works or visit www.FortMillSC.gov.