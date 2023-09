YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After many months of searching, the Humane Society of York County has found a location for its yearly Halloween and Christmas Store and it’s now open.

The store is located in Downtown Fort Mill on Main Street inside the old Kimbrell’s Furniture Store.

The “Bootique” is open from now till the end of October & the “Christmas Store” will continue to be open till the end of the year.

All the proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of York County.