“The Moose Car” making its way across America – with a pit stop in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill Chapter for the Mosse Lodge hosting the Ross Chastain NASCAR Car or what they like to call “The Moose Car”.

Last year NASCAR driver, Ross Chastain, pulled a “video game style” move to advance to the championship, that same car is making the rounds across the nation to promote the lodge and made a pit stop in Fort Mill.

The Moose Lodge is a non-profit organization that supports Children and Senior Citizens in the community.

The lodge is currently 1 million members strong with the Fort Mill chapter hosting over 200 members.

Those apart of the lodge say it is a great way to not only give back to the community but also make an impact to those in need.

They say that the Moose Lodge’s motto is “to do some good thing for someone each day”.

If you wish to join the Mosse Lodge you can do so by visiting their website.