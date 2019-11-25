The city of Rock Hill is ready to tell a story.

A story about the city’s past and what’s to come down the road.

It’s all a part of The Link a project that will connect Winthrop and the downtown area and bring University Center and Knowledge Park together.

The project includes 280 apartments, retail buildings and a bridge that will run from the parking garages of the Old Herald building and the Wells Fargo Center.

Developers say the Link is uniquely Rock Hill in that residents and guests can learn about Rock Hill and see how the city has built on the history of downtown.

While there’s new construction expected to happen, the city also plans to utilize the infrastructure already in place.

The Link will serve as a way to make biking and walking in Rock Hill simply irresistible.