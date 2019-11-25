Tega Cay: 5yr Comprehensive Plan

Residents recently attended an open house to weigh in on the city’s 2025 comprehensive plan.

The plan involves what the city will look like for the next five years whether its re-looking at transportation, maintain a small-community feel, or connecting neighborhoods to trails.

Council members say they hear people want more public safety initiatives, more recreation and less residential growth.

They want to see commercial growth to support the increasing population.

City leaders say when putting together a comprehensive plan they start ahead of time and take their own strategies and resident’s opinions on how to best evolve the city.