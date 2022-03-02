The Charlotte Football Club Bringing Soccer To Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill is known as Football City USA, but you can also call it Futbol USA after the professional Charlotte Football Club has entered into a partnership with the city to practice at Manchester Meadows.

The Charlotte Football Club has kicked off its inaugural season and will play their first home match this Saturday, March 5th at Bank of America Stadium, but when they are not in Charlotte they will spend time in Rock Hill.

During Monday night’s Rock Hill City Council meeting details were laid out about a deal between the Charlotte Football Club and Manchester Meadows in which the Club would begin using the soccer fields at Manchester for practice beginning as early as April 22nd through October 2023.

The Club would be pay rental fees for the use of the facilities and make enhancements to the fields, bringing them up to professional standards, and make other improvements around the property such as locker rooms and more.

Rock Hill Mayor Gettys says this partnership continues to tell the story of our community.

As part of the deal Rock Hill will get two more soccer fields and the location of those fields would be determine at a later date.

