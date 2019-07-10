Tennis Center Awards

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) These folks were recognized and honored with the new ‘Champions’ Way’ out at the complex. Leaders like Tennis Advisory chairman Rick Lee say that the center has seen a lot of success since opening 15 years ago. They’ve seen many South Carolina state champions under the U. S. Tennis Association and wanted a special place for their plaques. They’ve also been nationally recognized for what they do for players in wheelchairs. The center’s proud to offer a facility that can accommodate both youth and seniors. They’re pushing to be the best to breed more champs. CN2’s Rachel Richardson has the full story.