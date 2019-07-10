Celebrating Juneteenth

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Juneteenth is a celebration of independence that marks the emancipation of enslaved people in our country. This event started with a mile and a half long freedom walk through the community and that was followed by a town proclamation and community awards. Later in the day more churches joined in on the fun in a kick ball tournament. Organizers say events like this are important because they teach younger generations their history. CN2’s Rachel Richardson has the full story.