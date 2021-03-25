Tega Cay Police Team Up with Roc Solid Foundation to Build Play Set for 3-Year-Old Battling Leukemia

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) This organization says it just takes a few hours to build up hope. Many York County agencies coming together recently to build a retreat for one local family who’s child is facing cancer.

The Roc Solid Foundation helps families like this one, by building playsets with the community.

Tega Cay and York County communities are hard at work, building hope, teaming up with the Roc Solid Foundation for 3-year-old Alijah Hardison is battling Leukemia.

Roc Solid’s Director of Development, Kara Bovillan, says, “So we get referrals from Levine Children’s Hospital, we find an organizations that wants to sponsor those kiddos and that’s when we come together in that child’s backyard and build a playset.”

Not always able to get out to playgrounds, the Roc Solid Foundation says they provide an outdoor escape for families at their homes. Alijah’s play set is the first build of nearly 500 to come this year, and they say they’re allowing kids to do what they do best, get out and play.

“You know one common theme across the board from pediatric cancer families, is that they don’t have the physical time, or emotional energy to do with Roc Solid and their partners can do in about two or three hours,” says Bonvillan.

Organizations from around the county, including the York County Sheriff’s Office, helping in the build, led by the Tega Cay Police Department who sponsored the build.

Tega Cay Police Chief Steve Parker, says, “That’s kind of the foundation of what our department does. Obviously we do enforcement, but we have a part of service and we want to serve our community. And to do it as a team, and let our team do something so great, the joy of that experience helps them to continue to want to give back.”

Roc Solid leaders say communities coming together, sponsoring builds for these families provides strength and hope.

Bonvillan says, “For the family that means so much, it’s a group of strangers caring about your little girl, caring about their battle with pediatric cancer and showing the support from their local community.”

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with the organization about the impact its making.