TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Brace the cold and take the plunge on March 6th at the Baxter Close YMCA pool in Fort Mill or take part in an ice bucket challenge, all to raise money for the area Special Olympics.

Each year the Tega Cay Police Department hold the Polar Plunge event to raise money for Special Olympics.

This year it will be a little different due to COVID.

To register visit: https://polarplungesc.com/polar-plunge-baxter-close-ymca/…