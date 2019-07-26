Tega Cay Memorial Rock Returns, Policeman’s Prayer With “Lord” Reference Restored

The Fallen Officers monument is returning to Tega Cay. The controversy started over the use of the word ‘Lord’ on the memorial rock. City leaders hope putting the rock back in its place will lay the issue to rest. In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson has more on what city leaders have finally decided and what residents have to say in response.
