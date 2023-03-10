Tega Cay leaders propose “City Center Plan”

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Controlling their own destiny. That’s what some leaders in Tega Cay say they are working to do as they develop a proposed City Center Plan.

The mixed-use plan is still in the early stages but those who have been working on it say this could be the “gateway” for Tega Cay residents.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil learns more about the idea and how the city wants your input.

The community is invited to weigh in on the proposed plan at city council’s March 20th meeting at Tega Cay Townhall.