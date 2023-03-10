Rock Hill Fire takes Training to Dorms set for Demolition at Winthrop

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The twin dorms at Winthrop University hosted their final students during a training exercise this week with the Rock Hill Fire Department.

This unique training opportunity came about when the facility used for normal training became unavailable. This training was held in the dorm building, Wofford Hall, which is scheduled for demolition.

While in the former dorm they worked on hose management, how to navigate an area they are unfamiliar with, and teamwork between engine crews

Rock Hill Fire Department Josh Honeycutt said, “That’s why we pick other companies to come in, from the ladder truck to the two other companies that are different departments or different stations per-say. That really don’t get to work together all that often, that’s why we want to bring all them together. One you get better ideas and two we get to see how everyone works together that way we can all be as one on the fire ground.”

During the training curious Winthrop students gathered asking questions and firefighters were more than willing to explain to them what they were doing and why.